NFL expected to spend up to $75 million on COVID-19 testing

The NFL is reportedly expecting to spend up to $75 million on COVID-19 testing this season. The league will rely on consistent testing to ensure that the coronavirus is not spreading among players and team personnel.

According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily, the NFL believes it will cost “about $75 million” for a full season of testing. It’s a hefty price to pay, but it’s believed to be the only chance the NFL has at finishing a season successfully.

Monday, news broke that the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to have players tested daily to start training camp after several players expressed concern about the lack of clear protocol with training camps quickly arriving. Players will be tested daily for the first two weeks of training camp, and if less than 5% of a team tests positive for coronavirus during that period, players will then begin getting tested every other day.

Additionally, players will be required to test negative for coronavirus twice before entering team facilities for the first time, with at least 72 hours separating the two tests. The NFLPA has attempted to reassure players that safety will be a priority as they head toward the season.