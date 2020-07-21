New joint pension plan for Ontario universities taps OTPP veteran as first CEO

Article content continued

Zvan, who left Teachers’ at the end of February, had been viewed as a potential successor to Teachers’ CEO Ron Mock, who stepped down in December. However, the top job went to another Teachers’ insider, Jo Taylor.

Zvan is an actuary by training and her roles at Teachers’ included crafting that pension plan’s responsible and climate change strategy and directing the organization’s enterprise and operational risk management approach. She also serves on the board of the Global Risk Institute in Financial Services, and the Responsible Investment Association.

Zvan said she will use her term as the university pension plan’s inaugural CEO to help “create a new plan that delivers stable and secure results” for members.