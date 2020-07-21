Warner Bros.

Obtained from a sneak peek of Playmates Toys’ figure of the movie, the artwork teases what will happen when Godzilla and King Kong go toe to toe on May 21, 2021.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” isn’t coming until next year, but a sneak peek of the tense showdown that will happen in the movie has surfaced online. A new artwork spotted on the back of Playmates Toys’ figure packaging of the movie offers a glimpse of what will happen when the two titans collide in the upcoming film.

Obtained by Kaiju News Outlet (via ToyArk), the artwork features Godzilla and King Kong finally facing against each other for the first time. The two monsters are fighting on an aircraft carrier, with Kong appearing to unleash his right hook. Meanwhile, missiles are flying in the air as humans are hopelessly trying to stop the mayhem.

New ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ art sees the two titans clashing.

It remains to be seen though if the artwork does depict an epic action scene that will be featured in the movie.

Along with the artwork, Kaiju News Outlet also spotted a new synopsis of the movie that comes from the merchandise. According to the descriptions attached to the figure listings, “Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash in a spectacular battle for the ages! The monster war rages on the surface and deep within our world as the spectacular secret realm of the titans known as the Hollow Earth is revealed!”

Adam Wingard is directing “Godzilla vs. Kong”, which has been pushed back several times. Initially scheduled to arrive in mid-2020, it was moved to November 20, 2020 before being delayed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is now scheduled to open in theaters on May 21, 2021.

A previously-released synopsis of the movie reads, “In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

The crossover event stars Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, Rebecca Hall, Julian Dennison, Danai Gurira, Jessica Henwick, Alexander Skarsgard, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzalez, Kyle Chandler, Demian Bichir, Van Marten and Zhang Ziyi among many others.