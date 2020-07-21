NBA YoungBoy Professes Love for New Boo Jaz and Son Kacey After YaYa Mayweather Split

Instagram

The ‘Valuable Pain’ rapper raises eyebrows with his confession of ‘two things I can’t live without’ in a video which hints that he’s living together with his new girlfriend and his 1-year-old son from his ex Jania.

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again is known for his long and complicated dating record that makes it hard for his fans to follow. Now that he has broken up with his on-and-off girlfriend Iyana Mayweather a.k.a. YaYa Mayweather, the Baton Rouge star isn’t trying to keep his new romance under the radar.

In fact, he has just professed his love for his new girlfriend Jaz in a video, which also features his youngest child, Kacey. In the short black-and-white clip, the 20-year-old rapper carries his baby boy in one hand and hugs his girl with his other hand as he gives a sweet shout out to two things that he can’t live without.

YoungBoy claims in the video that “I don’t be able as comfortable as I am and sleep as good as I do” without Jaz and his son Kacey. “So these are my two things I can’t live without,” he says, before landing a kiss on Jaz’s cheek and pulls her close to him.

While he suggests that he is currently living together with Jaz and his son Kacey, the one-year-old boy is YoungBoy’s son with another woman, his ex-girlfriend Jania Bania. She gave birth to the baby boy in February 2019.

For this reason, some people question his living arrangement. “Is he saying he has that girl sleeping in the bed with Jania’s baby????? That’s some serious fight talk buddy,” one curious person warns of a potential tension with YoungBoy’s baby mama.

“He brings so many young ladies around his kids after 5 minutes and there’s already soo many mothers,” another Instagram user criticizes the “Outside Today” spitter’s dating life. A third commenter points out that he forgot to mention his other children, “What about the other kids?”

Some others mock YoungBoy over his short-lived romances. ” ‘I can’t live without her for the next 3 months,’ ” one of them predicts what would happen to YoungBoy and Jaz’s relationship in the next three months. “If scared to be alone was a person,” another says of the rapper, while someone else asks, “Why he be switching boos every other week.”

YoungBoy has three other sons from different baby mamas. His first child Kayden Gaulden was born in 2016 from his relationship with Nisha. In the same year, he welcomed Kamron Gaulden with Starr Dejanee. He’s also a father to 3-year-old Taylin Gaulden born out of a one-night affair with a girl named Niya.

In June of this year, it was reported that two of his exes, Nisha and Kaylyn Marie Long, gave birth to his children almost at the same time. The news has not been confirmed, but should it be true, that would bring the number of YoungBoy’s offspring to six.