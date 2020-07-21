Naya Rivera Remembered As “Cool Older Sister” by Glee Co-Star Chris Colfer in Touching Essay

Regarding her work ethic and onscreen prowess, Colfer described, “In fact, the process of losing her has been such a nightmare, I find myself wondering if Naya was even real or if she was just a dream all along. How could a human being be that talented, that hilarious and that beautiful at once? How could one person be responsible for so much joy and be the subject of so many wonderful memories?”

This immense talent, Colfer stated, is what makes it so difficult to give Rivera the “tribute she deserves.”

He continued, “Her heroic and groundbreaking portrayal of Santana Lopez on Glee inspired millions of young people around the world, especially in the LGBTQIA community, and it will be treasured for generations to come.”