Mya Says She’s “Open” To Doing A ‘Verzuz’ Battle While Discussing The Constant Love For 90’s R,B

#Roommates, if there is one thing that has helped us all get through the restrictions of quarantine, it’s been watching the highly entertaining Verzuz battles with our favorite artists going head-to-head. In a recent interview, Mya revealed that she is also a fan of the Instagram broadcast—and would definitely be “open” to doing one of her own.

When it comes to 90’s and early 2000s R,amp;B, Mya’s name is right up there when it comes to talking about music that made that era so memorable. So, it was very exciting for her to announce during a recent radio interview with @BBCSounds, that she would welcome being part of her own Verzuz battle showcasing the hits that dominated her 20+ year career.

Speaking about Verzuz, Mya stated:

“I’m always open. Especially now, shows and touring has been cancelled until 2021. I watched quite a few Verzuz battles and it doesn’t feel like a battle at all, more like a friendly artist camaraderie and respect. I think it’s genius. Very entertaining, people are very excited about culture coming together, especially now. So, I’m totally down.”

She also discussed why 90’s R,amp;B is so special and timeless, while listing off some of her favorite new-school R,amp;B stars:

“The ’90s R,amp;B is so special because of the percussion that always slapped, but also those chord changes that, once again, touch your soul. You may not be able to articulate the way it makes you feel but it makes you feel something. Nicole Bus, she’s amazing. Tori Kelly, an amazing voice. Ari Lennox. Lucky Daye, who I actually worked with. H.E.R., Tone Stith, Summer Walker—a lot of them are musicians and it shows up in their vocal appeal or inflections and delivery. I love it.”

Now that we know Mya is ready to give us the hits in a Verzuz battle, the only thing left to do is figure who to pair her with and make it happen!

