MLB clubs could allow fans on ‘case by case basis’ at some point?

Some out there hoping to attend live MLB games this summer amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic may be in luck.

As MLB insider Jon Morosi tweeted, United States Sen. Pat Toomey held a virtual discussion on Tuesday about MLB’s return-to-play format that gets underway with a Thursday doubleheader. During the chat, MLB senior vice president of labor relations and deputy general counsel Patrick Houlihan teased that the league and clubs could discuss the topic of fans potentially attending games “if conditions change” and on a “case by case basis” as the season progresses: