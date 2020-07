New York Mets ace and two-time reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom wants the ball for his team’s July 24 Opening Day clash with division rivals the Atlanta Braves.

Mets manager Luis Rojas is reportedly granting that request.

On Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported that deGrom’s Tuesday throwing session went well and that the 32-year-old is expected to take the bump this Friday afternoon: