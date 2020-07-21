Meek Mill Leaves Shady Comment About Nicki Minaj’s Pregnancy

Meek Mill left a comment under a post on social media about the Nicki Minaj’s pregnancy news — and then quickly deleted it.

“Y’all got 1 time to share Nicki pregnancy picture on your story or timeline and you getting blocked. She don’t know you & she didn’t post you when you were pregnant,” somebody wrote about her happy news “Mental Health Issues… She don’t know y’all stop talking to yourself in her comments saying congrats.”

Meek then left several laughing and blank face emojis. He has since deleted the post.

But screenshots live forever.

On Monday, Nicki unveiled several high fashion maternity shoot pics — announcing the news of her pregnancy. “Preggers,” one of the pics was simply captioned.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage,” she captioned another post. “Overflowing with excitement & gratitude.”

Her fans flocked to social media to congratulate her — but Nicki eventually shut off the comments to her pics.