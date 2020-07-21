Maria Shriver Dubs Daughter Katherine’s Pregnancy ‘a Little Light’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

WENN

Katherine Schwarzenegger, the 64-year-old journalist’s eldest child with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger, is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt.

–

Journalist Maria Shriver is thrilled to have the birth of daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt‘s child to look forward to amid the coronavirus.

The 64-year-old, who shares Katherine with ex husband Arnold Schwarzenegger, is grateful for “a little light” during these trying times.

“I’ve started to get really excited, actually, about it,” Shriver told America’s “Today” show on Monday (July 20). “This last four-and-a-half months, I think, I’ve gone like everybody else through this whole wave of emotions. You’ve been like, ‘OK I can manage this, it’s gonna be over in a little bit.’ Then you get depressed, and you’re like, ‘My God, what’s happening?’ ”

She adds, “And this has been kind of a little light there, right? It’s something to look forward to when we don’t really have much to look forward to.”

Shriver is also eagerly planning the types of activities she’d like to partake in with the new member of her family.

“I’m excited, I’m nervous,” she said. “I don’t know what it’s going to be like, but I think I’m going to be a great grandmother because … I’m gonna like spray the sprinkler, I’m gonna do the three-legged races. I’m gonna hopefully have a partner in crime again.”

<br />

Katherine and Pratt announced the news they were expecting in April.

“The Avengers” star also shares seven-year-old son Jack with first wife Anna Faris.