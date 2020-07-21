Margot Bingham to Get Some Camera Time on Season 11 of ‘The Walking Dead’

Instagram

After voicing the character Stephanie for two episodes of the hit zombie drama, the ‘New Amsterdam’ star is confirmed to be part of the long-running series when production restarts.

Margot Bingham has landed some camera time on the new season of “The Walking Dead” after voicing the character Stephanie for two episodes of the hit zombie drama.

The “She’s Gotta Have It” and “New Amsterdam” star will be part of the long-running series when production restarts following the coronavirus shutdown.

Her role has not been confirmed, but fans are hoping she’ll be playing the unseen Stephanie.

Production on the finale of the 10th season of “The Walking Dead” was disrupted when the COVID crisis closed down Hollywood and all filming in America back in March, and the episode never aired.

Cast and crew hope to pick up where they left off when filming returns.