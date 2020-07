The NBA’s MVP race appears to be Giannis’ to lose but LeBron James has at least one supporter in Magic Johnson, who tweeted that he believes LeBron deserves to win his fifth career MVP award for his outstanding play this season.

“LeBron James is definitely the MVP this season,” Johnson tweeted. “He is almost averaging a triple double with 25 points, 10 assists, and basically 8 rebounds per game. His defense has been amazing and there is no better leader in sports!”