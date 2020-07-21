‘MacGyver’ Star Lucas Till Blames Suicidal Thought on ‘Toxic’ Boss Peter Lenkov

WENN/Nicky Nelson

In response to the actor’s accusations, a spokesperson for Peter, who was fired from CBS’ ‘MacGyver’ and ‘Magnum P.I.’, vehemently denies the claims, insisting that they are ‘100 percent false and untrue.’

–

“MacGyver” star Lucas Till speaks out about toxic on-set environment on the CBS show due to former executive producer Peter Lenkov, who was ousted from CBS earlier this month. Lucas claimed in a new interview, which was published on Monday, July 20, that Peter drove him to the “breaking point,” to the point he felt “suicidal.”

“I’ve never worked this hard in my life, and I am fine with hard work,” Lucas told Vanity Fair’s Maureen Ryan. “But the way Peter treats people is just unacceptable. I was suicidal that first year on the show, because of the way he made me feel. But the way he’s treated the people around me — that’s just my breaking point.”

It was said that Lucas told CBS’ Human Resources regarding the alleged body shaming. “There was always something about my appearance that wouldn’t please him, like when I was in a hospital gown…. [Lenkov] said my legs were ‘f***ing hideous’ and we can never show them again,” he shared.

“Honestly, I found some humor in that comment as well, but you can imagine if that was a more sensitive spot that he had hit, and often did. Just like the time he screamed at [a director] ‘Oh, my f***ing God! Tuck his shirt in, he looks like a little f***ing boy’… I’ve struggled with maintaining ‘man weight’ on the show because of the stress, no time to work out, and an unpredictable schedule for proper nourishment,” the Angus Macgyver depicter continued.

In response to Lucas’ accusations, a spokesperson for Peter vehemently denied the claims, insisting that they are “100 percent false and untrue.” The spokesperson also added that the former showrunner “championed” the actor “from the very beginning and has been nothing but supportive of him.”

CBS Television Studios fired Peter from “MacGyver” and “Magnum P.I.” earlier this month following an investigation into a complaint about a toxic environment on “MacGyver”. “Peter Lenkov is no longer the executive producer overseeing ‘MacGyver’ and ‘Magnum P.I.’, and the Studio has ended its relationship with him,” read a statement. “Our Studio is committed to ensuring safe and respectful production environments.”

“Over the past year, we have assigned human resource production partners to every show, expanded staff training and increased reporting options. We will continue to evolve our practices with continued focus on building trust with all who work on our sets. Every complaint is taken seriously, every claim is investigated, and when evidence is clear that policies were violated and values not upheld, we take decisive action,” the statement continued.