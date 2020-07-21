Liverpool’s name engraved on Premier League trophy | Football News

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea and the trophy lift live on Sky Pick, Premier League and Main Event on Wednesday from 8pm; Kick-off 8.15pm
Last Updated: 20/07/20 8:21pm
Liverpool’s name has finally been engraved on the Premier League trophy.
After claiming their first top-flight title for 30 years, Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy for the first time after Wednesday’s match against Chelsea at Anfield.
will show the game and presentation free to air on Sky Pick, as one of their 25 free games as part of Project Restart after discussions with the Premier League and Liverpool.
Liverpool vs Chelsea
July 22, 2020, 8:00pm
Live on
Liverpool’s players and staff will be presented with their medals and the trophy on a special podium built on the Kop, surrounded by fan banners.
Thousands of fans gathered at Anfield last month after Manchester City’s defeat at Chelsea saw them crowned champions.
Merseyside Police have asked fans to again stay away from the stadium.
“This is such an important night for all Liverpool fans in the city and worldwide, with the Premier League trophy to be lifted inside the stadium,” read a statement.
“The club and TV companies have made careful preparations to ensure that millions of people can enjoy these special moments on screen, in the comfort of their homes.
“On this occasion, the best seat in the house is in your living room. There is simply no benefit to going to the ground and we as a city cannot afford for people to gather in large numbers.”
Super 6: Who makes play-offs? Who goes down?
Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 for a sixth time this season on Wednesday. Play for free, entries by 6pm.
require.config({"shim":{"facebook-sdk":{"exports":"FB"}},"baseUrl":"https://www.skysports.com/","paths":{"skysports_com":"static/skysports_com-b3fbffb5f0195","skysports_digrev":"static/skysports_digrev-f17b87f0f7c8f","skysports_legacy":"static/skysports_legacy-e7dde831a4d39","skysports_ipad_components":"static/skysports_ipad_components-4798d45d25479","skysports_sap":"core/js/../static/js/skysports_sap","requireLib":"static/require-2.1.0-15f03d8ff7a4b","class":"static/class-55bbf080a62c3","countdown":"static/countdown-3c7569426f127","energize":"static/energize-bac53226fb-9795bcfacb255","hammer":"static/hammer-a592776ebb-f14662ea8bb34","marker-clusterer":"static/marker-clusterer-8a934d664ede6","moment":"static/moment-1.7.2-33075cfd4ad32","reqwest":"static/reqwest-a845dfd832-dea6ebed2de7d","scroll-pane":"static/ftscroller-280c6900bc-ca9da74da3fb9","underscore":"static/lodash.custom-80970c5a1825d","adaptive-content":"static/adaptive-content-1fc383fae518a","article-widget-betting":"static/article-widget-betting-7a9641160b027","app-bridge":"static/app-bridge-30b975666386a","article-advert":"static/article-advert-fa40febcc7b0f","article-outbrain":"static/article-outbrain-bba64c5034e96","autocomplete":"static/autocomplete-62886d6993248","autocomplete-lite":"static/autocomplete-lite-c397d58384aeb","accordian":"static/accordian-87ec71ccbfdd1","betting-lines":"static/betting-lines-31e5cdbecf2bc","bskyb-omniture":"static/bskyb-omniture-de3e9caef9fce","bskyb-omniture-1-2":"static/bskyb-omniture-1.2-ef8627d226d42","calendar-url-builder":"static/calendar-url-builder-863fca999d8c8","carousel":"static/carousel-cfdab6400e999","carousel-lite":"static/carousel-lite-520eccc372b67","close-me":"static/close-me-1dd5bf41462eb","content-stream":"static/content-stream-4ceef3bbd096b","content-swap":"static/content-swap-bdbe29a70d8f9","countdown-widget":"static/countdown-widget-459a93f477481","comments-reply":"static/comments-reply-81d5853bdd03b","cookie":"static/cookie-072824b3a5047","android-notice":"static/android-notice-58d95f174579a","create-audio":"static/create-audio-f77436036a203","create-video":"static/create-video-f5fe547b889be","create-video2":"static/create-video2-bb132ac918d30","dataset":"static/dataset-487d6875fe94d","datepicker":"static/datepicker-b112a28bd151b","datepicker2":"static/datepicker2-d10188465db39","dom":"static/dom-f554c2354ab77","dropdown":"static/dropdown-de4729ed67884","dropdown-select":"static/dropdown-select-bbaa962ff8888","edigital-survey":"static/edigital-survey-6.0.6.0-13762d4026255","element-listener":"static/element-listener-39391d1341a3c","environment":"static/environment-d24a016d1c736","events":"static/events-e6bde13ac56dc","facebook-sdk":"//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all","fastclick":"static/fastclick-ea596eafa5-1c2edee75a004","form":"static/form-269f9f014d35a","form-chart":"static/form-chart-8e3b2b92c7e77","form-validation":"static/form-validation-76d631ee9c0fb","html-poller":"static/html-poller-db12e18d06d04","implicit-personalisation-display":"static/implicit-personalisation-display-2bc93246729e4","implicit-personalisation-storage":"static/implicit-personalisation-storage-a4eb341b47077","implicit-personalisation-removal":"static/implicit-personalisation-removal-7556598e29ff5","inverted-listener":"static/inverted-listener-07a7ace73331d","iscroll-lite":"static/iscroll-lite-03ad473f62d1a","keyboard-listener":"static/keyboard-listener-f6b30a391df5b","keyboard-view":"static/keyboard-view-5a68be0e6dc00","lazy-images":"static/lazy-images-f5238f2864a52","live-article":"static/live-article-95ba706f060b3","live-cricket":"static/live-cricket-98d8debeb2633","live-sport":"static/live-sport-77265bd8792ec","live-update":"static/live-update-945d95543ad61","live-refresh":"static/live-refresh-5ebefb5206c82","live-refresh-darts-table-controller":"static/live-refresh-darts-table-controller-d6c7bb8af0efe","live-refresh-darts-table-view":"static/live-refresh-darts-table-view-5c4f5e87a3cb2","live-refresh-football-controller":"static/live-refresh-football-controller-461aca93a03fe","live-refresh-football-view":"static/live-refresh-football-view-e722175c6f5eb","live-refresh-fixture-update-controller":"static/live-refresh-fixture-update-controller-1234617fddd04","live-refresh-fixture-update-view":"static/live-refresh-fixture-update-view-aae190ead42d7","live-refresh-live-golf-leaderboard-controller":"static/live-refresh-live-golf-leaderboard-controller-c78264eefa25c","live-refresh-golf-matchplay-controller":"static/live-refresh-golf-matchplay-controller-141ff1ce16821","live-refresh-golf-matchplay-view":"static/live-refresh-golf-matchplay-view-562c7eea1e08b","live-refresh-match-header-controller":"static/live-refresh-match-header-controller-db2b9bbacac74","live-refresh-match-header-football-view":"static/live-refresh-match-header-football-view-f9ce5b3e5bde3","live-refresh-match-header-rugby-league-view":"static/live-refresh-match-header-rugby-league-view-34aa9cc8d67be","live-refresh-match-header-rugby-union-view":"static/live-refresh-match-header-rugby-union-view-a6b7dda93027f","live-refresh-match-stats-controller":"static/live-refresh-match-stats-controller-db8736f4b3e01","live-refresh-match-stats-view":"static/live-refresh-match-stats-view-62f02d64e4cd2","live-refresh-gp-standings-controller":"static/live-refresh-gp-standings-controller-aa40463310354","live-refresh-gp-standings-view":"static/live-refresh-gp-standings-view-b820cc96d1d26","live-refresh-tennis-controller":"static/live-refresh-tennis-controller-5681743439cec","live-refresh-tennis-view":"static/live-refresh-tennis-view-28ddbf0727027","live-refresh-news-list-controller":"static/live-refresh-news-list-controller-ee45762f7dbe7","live-refresh-news-list-view":"static/live-refresh-news-list-view-9c47d574e49d4","live-refresh-livefyre-pinned-controller":"static/live-refresh-livefyre-pinned-controller-44287b34c8506","live-refresh-livefyre-pinned-view":"static/live-refresh-livefyre-pinned-view-a78229a5d01c4","live-refresh-live-table-controller":"static/live-refresh-live-table-controller-053e53c72d2a5","live-refresh-live-table-view":"static/live-refresh-live-table-view-acc034f23d117","live-refresh-live-table-static-view":"static/live-refresh-live-table-static-view-bbff46626848e","live-refresh-masters-live-panel-controller":"static/live-refresh-masters-live-panel-controller-b237958f07549","live-refresh-matchplay-table-controller":"static/live-refresh-matchplay-table-controller-c8d653e8ec9e1","live-refresh-matchplay-table-view":"static/live-refresh-matchplay-table-view-aafd4fb26b14f","live-refresh-ryder-cup-controller":"static/live-refresh-ryder-cup-controller-737295aac3b2e","live-refresh-ryder-cup-view":"static/live-refresh-ryder-cup-view-8975b104d8f84","live-refresh-status-lookup":"static/live-refresh-status-lookup-58cee7af21a4a","live-refresh-switch":"static/live-refresh-switch-122a55d025f32","live-refresh-team-events-controller":"static/live-refresh-team-events-controller-4cb3d870d779b","live-refresh-team-events-view":"static/live-refresh-team-events-view-705c641b015af","live-text":"static/live-text-bbd7665a86991","live-refresh-swingometer-controller":"static/live-refresh-swingometer-controller-b7ade1b72e79a","live-refresh-swingometer-view":"static/live-refresh-swingometer-view-425bcd02cb919","livefyre-auth":"static/livefyre-auth-d30ce39d9f031","livefyre-social":"static/livefyre-social-2ef6165825d8a","load-into":"static/load-into-6af455f20f3bd","load-more":"static/load-more-765d8e57df5c0","load-more2":"static/load-more-05a9bb0171a4e","match-head-switch":"static/match-head-switch-b85e40ff913e7","load-more-inline":"static/load-more-inline-6ee576a87aef2","load-more-once":"static/load-more-once-b9144ab829181","map":"static/map-94fcb75a28607","media-query":"static/media-query-0296e4082a758","now-tv":"static/now-tv-8700a2f7d2f1e","most-popular":"static/most-popular-c1147764fe234","observable":"static/observable-6a091c15b9a4a","open-top":"static/open-top-3eff6bd9d5565","overlay":"static/overlay-b444bdc049b12","overlay-widget":"static/overlay-widget-56d2dc14d6d21","page-nav":"static/page-nav-479fc6b85357e","parse-date":"static/parse-date-6463ce015eee7","page-filters":"static/page-filters-5f38de0bf6eeb","persistent-autocomplete":"static/persistent-autocomplete-8459865f00a4f","polaris-glint":"static/polaris-glint-90f846e5378ec","pikaday":"static/pikaday-10e563e7df76b","pl-clip-promo":"static/pl-clip-promo-1bbc9f6f7fcec","poller":"static/poller-b0ddbff69a6a9","polls":"static/polls-2ef656ad8404e","poll-ig":"static/poll-ig-e17180cbcc564","media-playlist":"static/media-playlist-ebc8d2abe3e18","postpone-load":"static/postpone-load-2ae208049e0f1","postpone-load2":"static/postpone-load2-6ad484e51343f","postscribe":"static/postscribe-3737e3c2f9-f3bc808a8b738","pub-sub":"static/pub-sub-9323318c11e08","roadblock":"static/roadblock-161d7533097ac","update-content":"static/update-content-b6fc0cfd94862","script":"static/script-27238830c957e","scroll-to":"static/scroll-to-97ec63ad7135c","scribble-article":"core/js/modules/scribble-article","section-nav":"static/section-nav-3aff450804b4f","selectable":"static/selectable-f199bca8d8e16","selectable-list-view":"static/selectable-list-view-3330035b870a5","share-button":"static/share-button-606792a8e7289","site-layout-primary":"static/site-layout-primary-d66ac28011c25","site-nav-desktop":"static/site-nav-desktop-9b1b26877d782","sky-go":"static/sky-go-a6fba47493d8e","skyid-login":"static/skyid-login-9f5140a550d32","is-loggedin":"static/is-loggedin-69dfe40b9565f","sky-sports-date":"static/sky-sports-date-e985472a648e9","squad-selector":"static/squad-selector-45e17c533f3a2","social-map":"static/social-map-8bc134219358b","sp-player":"static/sp-player-5ef6b052166d3","sticky-scroll":"static/sticky-scroll-4ccc7640bda1f","string":"static/string-19008c0fbd461","swipe-nav":"static/swipe-nav-18987ddd0e3ed","subscriber-video":"static/subscriber-video-5d8435b0ea5ab","table-sorter":"static/table-sorter-7d5988301396e","table-sorter-lite":"static/table-sorter-3d24f6a403740","tabs":"static/tabs-b20fcf8e1c825","tabs-lite":"static/tabs-lite-cb10daad481bf","tabs-filter":"static/tabs-filter-1ef8b2a921435","tab-navigation":"static/tab-navigation-68b7c289a7569","team-formations":"static/team-formations-a90922defa046","thumbs":"static/thumbs-0cf143fb65daa","toggle-class":"static/toggle-class-dd3a8c4ce2c14","toggle-switch":"static/toggle-switch-4b14c9522febe","trending":"static/trending-e0bb96dbc6ece","trigger-event":"static/trigger-event-580cd06dcede1","tv-guide":"static/tv-guide-495271c3f333e","update-html":"static/update-html-7913f53b11d6f","update-text":"static/update-text-82964c420cfb8","user":"core/js/modules/user","util":"static/util-b69470ac564b1","validator":"static/validator-f3b00bc96d618","vidiprinter":"static/vidiprinter-e8c9174ecfa73","vm-suppression":"static/vm-suppression-9a7148a4170ba","web-notifications":"static/web-notifications-a91a27e944caf","widget":"static/widget-e29945f3a184a","widget-lite":"static/widget-lite-a450505656ea9","widget-loader":"static/widget-loader-a0232be50e094","window-observer":"static/window-observer-b10f792cfb582","your-say":"static/your-say-3b2bbc5fcf119"}});
require(['skysports_digrev', 'sdc-site-pub-sub'], function (appController, pubsub) {
window.sdc = window.sdc || {};
pubsub.init(window.sdc);
appController.init();
});