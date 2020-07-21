Little Mix’s New Talent Show to Go Ahead Under Strict Coronavirus Guidelines

BBC

‘The Search’, which is planned to air on BBC, will see Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock serving as judges, and comedian Chris Ramsey as host.

Little Mix‘s new TV talent competition series has been green-lighted to go ahead as planned under strict coronavirus guidelines.

“Little Mix: The Search” will air on the BBC this autumn and feature the former “The X Factor” winners as they create and mentor bands.

Bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock will serve as judges while comedian Chris Ramsey will host the program.

“The auditions were great fun to film,” Thirlwall said in a statement. “So much talent auditioned for the show that it was genuinely tough to decide who should go through. There are lots of twists and turns.”

The series will be filmed with strict coronavirus guidelines in place, as the competing groups live together while working with voice coaches, songwriters and producers. Rules include regular testing to make sure everyone is COVID-negative, regular hand-washing and sanitized communal areas.