Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid Remember Natasha Richardson During ‘The Parent Trap’ Virtual Reunion

Joined by director Nancy Meyers and other co-stars, the on-screen father-daughter duo also reminisce about working together to raise funds and awareness for Work Central Kitchen.

The cast of “The Parent Trap” remake remembered late co-star Natasha Richardson during a virtual reunion, which aired on Monday, July 20.

Dennis Quaid and Lindsay Lohan, who played father and daughter in the 1998 film, joined director Nancy Meyers and co-stars Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter for the online chat, which U.S. newswoman Katie Couric hosted via her Instagram account to raise funds and awareness for Work Central Kitchen.

The group reminisced about working together, but Natasha was close to their hearts throughout and her absence for the virtual roundtable was obvious.

“Natasha had such an elegance and grace, and she was so maternal to me,” Lindsay, who played twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in the movie, said, while Quaid added, “(She was) somebody so giving and glad to be there and transmitted that joy of being able to do what we do. It just made everything that much better.”

Richardson, who played Liz James in the film, died in March 2009 following a skiing accident.

“She would come into the hair and makeup trailer and she would literally swoon over talking about (husband) Liam (Neeson) and her kids…,” Hendrix recalled. “She truly seemed to have it all, which, to me, made what happened even more heartbreaking.”

Neeson and his son from his marriage to Natasha, Micheal Richardson, have also been reminiscing about the late actress after playing a grieving father and son in upcoming movie “Made in Italy“, which is released on demand next month (August).