Leeds United and adidas agree record-breaking five-year kit deal | Football News

Chief executive Angus Kinnear hails “important step” for club following promotion back to Premier League
Leeds have signed a five-year deal with Adidas
Leeds United have signed a five-year deal with adidas to become their official kit supplier.
Leeds will partner with adidas in what is a record-breaking deal for the club when they return to the Premier League for the 2020/21 campaign following their promotion from the Sky Bet Championship as champions.
Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear said: “We are excited adidas has become our official kit partner.
Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani admits the club needs ‘additional investment’ if they are to be competitive in the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship
“We’re looking forward to our return to the Premier League with anticipation next season and partnering with adidas, who are one of the most recognisable names in sport, represents a new beginning for the club.
“At Leeds United, we continue to grow on and off the pitch and this record-breaking deal is another important step for the club.”
A date for the official kit launch will be announced in due course.
