KJ Apa Freaks Out as He Realizes His Eye Might Be Damaged by ‘Shard of Metal’

The ‘Riverdale’ breaks down after realizing his eyesight might be affected after a ‘shard of metal’ got stuck in his eyeball and he struggled to remove it.

KJ Apa was reduced to tears on Monday night (20Jul20) after getting a “shard of metal” out of his eye.

The “Riverdale” star shared a video to his Instagram page of the ordeal, with the nearly two-minute clip starting with the 23-year-old enlisting the help of celebrity hairstylist friend Jason Schneidman to help remove the metal.

While Apa seemed to be in good spirits at first, the seriousness of the situation appeared to hit him when Schneidman used a cotton swab to try and get it out.

“Bro, it’s stuck in there, bro. It’s really stuck,” Apa said as he looked at his eye in the mirror. “I have to work tomorrow.”

Apa then takes the swab and tries to get the metal out himself, dabbing his eyeball gently to try and work it out.

“It’s actually like punctured my eye,” he said after successfully getting it out and asked Schneidman to check for any other debris.

“You got the piece out, bro. That’s the piece that was f**king in your eye, dude,” the hairdresser replied.

However, it seems the incident had a lasting effect on Apa, who asked Schneidman “what’s that?” after seeing something left on his eyeball.

“That’s just now a f**king damage,” his friend replies, to which the 23-year-old actor gasps, “That’s just a hole?” before breaking down into tears.

“You’re going to be okay. Stop freaking out,” another friend can be heard telling Apa in the video, which he shared to Instagram with the caption, “A shard of metal got stuck in my eyeball.”

<br />

It remains to be seen exactly how Apa got the metal in his eye and whether or not his eyesight has been damaged by the incident.