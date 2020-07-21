Kim Kardashian ‘orders Kanye West to drop his presidential campaign or she may divorce him’

Kanye West went on a Twitter rant Monday night, claiming that wife Kim Kardashian West tried to ‘lock me up with a doctor’ following his shocking rally in Charleston, South Carolina, to promote his run for president.

It came as sources said that Kardashian was considering divorcing him if he didn’t drop his campaign, after the rapper publicly revealed that the couple had thought about aborting their eldest child, North.

On Monday night, 43-year-old West took to Twitter with a flurry of tweets and screengrabs that appear to be from his cell phone, several of which he would go on to delete within an hour of posting.

West also demanded his wife Kim and Kardashian ‘momager’ Kris Jenner call him at the Wyoming ranch where he is now staying.

West wrote, ‘Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor’ and demanded ‘Kriss [sic] and Kim call me now.’

Supporters expressed concern for him on social media after the outburst, but West’s billionaire friend Elon Musk reassured one fan tweeting: ‘We talked about an hour ago. He seems fine’

Late into the evening West also tweeted a promotion for the release of a new album, Donda, due Friday.

A source said that Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West to drop his presidential campaign or she may divorce him. West is pictured Sunday night, breaking down in tears during his speech

West’s many tweets included references to Kardashian’s hit reality series, Playboy cover, leaked sex tape and also the movie Get Out

West’s billionaire friend Elon Musk reassured one fan tweeting: ‘We talked about an hour ago. He seems fine’

He followed up the latter tweet with a screengrab of an apparent text message he sent to Kris Kardashian stating: ‘This Ye. You ready to talk now. Or are you still avoiding my calls.’

Both tweets were later deleted.

He also tweeted ‘If I get locked up like Mandela yall will know why’

In another since-deleted tweet, he wrote: ‘Kriss [sic] don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up’.

Seconds later, he tweeted: ‘Everybody knows the movie get out is about me.’

The hit horror movie Get Out centers around a black man who meets his white girlfriend’s parents for the first and discovers the creepy things the family does to guests in an effort to extend their lives, including organ harvesting and brain transplants.

West also tweeted about Kardashian’s leaked sex tape with them boyfriend Ray J in 2007 and the Playboy cover she did later that year.

‘I put my life on the line for my children that North’s mother would never sell her sex rape [sic],’ he wrote in a then-deleted tweet.

‘I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God,’ he added, revealing ‘I’m at the ranch … come and get me.’

In another pair of now-deleted tweets, Kanye also took aim at Vogue editor Anna Wintour and actor Shia Laboeuf in connection with his own work with fashion retailer GAP.

‘Anna Wintour always showed me love but when I told her I was going to GAP she looked at me like I was crazy,’ he claimed, adding: ‘Then she called back kissing my a**.’

He also claimed that Laboeuf had been ‘deposed to do the first YZY GAP shoot and he never showed up’, referring to the Yeezy line of clothing for which GAP has signed up West in a 10-year contract.

West had claimed during his South Carolina speech that he would ‘walk away’ from his contracts with GAP and Adidas if he was not appointed to their boards.

Among West’s tweets, was this picture of himself with his children. Along with this picture, he wrote that ‘West children will never do playboy’

On Monday night, West tweeted out this apparent screengrab of a text message he sent Kris

West wore a bulletproof vest during the presidential rally Sunday night, while giving his unscripted speech. He did not appear to be practicing social distancing during the event

Kim Kardashian’s Playboy cover from 2007

‘West children will never do playboy,’ West also tweeted, alongside a picture of himself with his children.

‘I love my wife My family must live next to me It’s not up to E or NBC anymore,’ West also tweeted, referring to the TV network and the parent company of the reality series Kardashian stars on, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

‘NBC locked up Bill Cosby,’ West also tweeted.

To cap off his flurry of tweets, West summarized them by writing: ‘Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.’

Kanye then returned to Twitter 13 minutes later, appearing to end his rant with a critic message, saying: ‘Ima focus on the music now.’

But he returned to posting 45 minutes later, and announced he would release a new album on Friday.

West tweeted ‘DONDA coming this Friday,’ along with what appears to be the tracklisting of an album named for his late mother.

West’s Twitter storm appeared to generate concern online, with celebrities and other notable names tweeting about him.

Later in the evening, West would go on to tweet that his album, DONDA, name for his mother, would be released on Friday

‘oh s**t,fool you said you almost killed your daughter. your wife knows best, sit your ass down. Happy wife happy life,’ 50 Cent wrote while sharing a screengrab of Kanye’s tweet about Kardashian flying a doctor out to Wyoming and comparing it to Get Out.

Other social media regulars were more sympathetic.

‘The Kanye West stuff isn’t funny. Either he’s doing this for PR or he’s got serious mental health issues and laughing and poking fun isn’t right. Either way it’s the dark side of social media,’ actor Devon Sawa tweeted.

‘Kanye needs prayer & help,’ Masika Kalysha, head of Khari Barbie Beauty tweeted. ‘Mental illness is no joke. You don’t know how hard it is to get someone committed who doesn’t think they need help. It’s close to impossible. Add in the fact that he has an unlimited amount of $, access & resources & ur doomed. Praying 4 u @kanyewest.’

‘RELAX BUBBA THIS NOT FOR THE JABRONI TWITTER,’ pro wrestler The Iron Sheik wrote.

‘Prayers for Kanye. I hope he gets the help he needs,’ singer Malynda Hale tweeted.

‘@kanyewest I have seen a movie similar to this one 3 years ago. Protect your family. You will never look back. Act now,’ wrote former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci.

Earlier Monday, before West’s Twitter meltdown, a Kardashian source told The Sun that ‘Kim wants Kanye to drop out of this race now and she told him if he does not she may drop him!’

The source said that Kardashian ‘lost her s**t’ when West stood on stage and tearfully screamed about the abortion discussion the couple had had prior to deciding to keep their daughter.

According to the source, West later told Kardashian and her mother, Kris, that ‘the only reason he said that was because he knew that he needed something big to get the attention on his campaign.’

West also allegedly told Kardashian that ‘she should know the game by now.’

Kardashian and West are pictured together in undated image that she posted on Instagram

North West, Kardashian, West and Saint (L to R) are pictured together in New York City in 2019

Kardashian, West and their children are pictured together in February 2020

The source said that West said that it was still ‘so embarrassing to her’ in light of the fact that she has ‘built up the image of being so devoted to her children.’

Kardashian, according to the source, has now ‘had it’ with West and ‘does not believe that he is well enough to be running for president.’

West has been open about his struggle with bipolar disorder and, in 2016, he spent in hospital after a ‘psychiatric emergency’ that forced him to cancel 21 concert dates.

West ‘is an embarrassment to himself and to her family and Kim does not want this charade to go on any longer,’ the source told The Sun.

Among the surprising statements West made during the rally Sunday, was that after Kardashian called him ‘crying’ that she was pregnant, ‘We talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand! I almost killed my daughter!’

He also noted that while he was considering what to do about the pregnancy, he received what he interpreted as a sign from God while he was working on his laptop in Paris.

‘My screen went black and white. And God said, if you f**k with my vision I f**k with yours,’ West yelled during the rally. ‘And I called my girlfriend and said we’re going to have this child.’

Kris Jenner and Kanye West are seen together in this image that Kris posted on Instagram

Later in the unscripted speech, West said: ‘Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to.’

He also talked about how his father had wanted his mother, Donda West, to abort him, but she had refused.

‘My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would’ve been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,’ he said during the rally.

A Kardashian source told Entertainment Tonight that part of the reality star’s fury over West’s comments was due to the fact that ‘She knows this is something North will see when she gets older and that’s heartbreaking.’

Beyond the shocking abortion revelations, the Kardashian sisters are also ‘horrified’ that West did not engage in any coronavirus social distancing measures during the rally, according to the Kardashian source.

To see ‘Kanye interacting indoors with people without a mask on and that alone was enough to make her freak the f**k out,’ the source said about Kardashian.

Kardashian matriarch, Kris, has apparently told Kanye that he needs to self-quarantine for two weeks before he can see his wife or his children, the source said.

The source said that tension has been high between Kardashian and West amid the coronavirus pandemic.

West’s friends, according to the source, are said to be ‘concerned’ about him and worry that his current behavior could lead to a breakdown for him.

‘They can only describe Kanye’s current situation as a ticking bomb,’ the source said, noting that the situation is ‘very difficult’ for Kardashian.

‘In addition to worrying endlessly about Kanye she has to deal with the constant public embarrassment of him making claims what’s left of her private life,’ the source told The Sun.

Kardashian is said to want to ‘keep the family together,’ but isn’t sure ‘how much more she can take of this.’

Kardashian has not publicly addressed West’s Sunday night rally comments nor his Monday night Twitter spree.