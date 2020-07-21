Kim Kardashian ‘Mortified’ Following Kanye West’s Campaign Rally

Kim Kardashian is reportedly “mortified” following Kanye West’s first campaign rally.

“Kim is mortified. She has desperately been trying to help Kanye, keep him calm and prevent him from having any public meltdowns. The family believe he is having a bipolar episode,” an insider said per Page Six.

“He won’t take medications because he feels they make him less creative. But go out and say that about [their eldest, daughter] North is shocking. Kim is devastated. She’s worked so hard to help him, but she won’t let him do this to their children.”

During the rally, West claimed Kim almost had an abortion and that he “almost killed” his daughter, North.

He even stated that he’d be “at peace … even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech.

Following the rally, Ye took to Twitter to claim that wife Kim tried to have him locked up with a doctor.