Khloe Kardashian Accused of Trying to Sell Designer’s Loaned ‘Runway Samples’

Instagram

Making use of social media, Christian Cowan publicly questions why his dress is available for sale on the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star’s consignment website.

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of trying to sell a dress designer Christian Cowan loaned her on her family’s consignment website.

Cowan took to social media over the weekend to slam the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, claiming that his “runway samples” were available for sale on Kardashian Kloset.

Sharing a screenshot of the look for sale on the site as a part of Khloe’s collection, he demanded to know why the piece was available for purchase.

“Why are my runway samples I loaned to you being sold on your website?” he wrote on Instagram.

The dress, which was listed for $1,300 (£1,000), has since been taken down from the site.

Cowan’s looks have been worn by the likes of Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Lisa Rinna and Meghan Trainor.

Kardashian Kloset was launched in October (19) to offer fans access to the Kardashian-Jenner wardrobes second hand.