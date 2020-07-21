Keyshia Cole Allegedly ‘Dumped’ by Much Younger Beau Niko Khale

Instagram

The ‘I Should Have Cheated’ songstress and the 24-year-old musical artist have reportedly broken up after being together for over a year and it’s Niko who called it quits.

Keyshia Cole is allegedly back on single market after dating musical artist Niko Khale for the past year. The 38-year-old R&B singer and her 24-year-old boyfriend allegedly broke up recently as they have been unfollowing each other on social media.

It’s unclear what led to the couple’s supposed split, but a so-called entertainment insider tells MTO News that it’s Niko who made the call to end their relationship and “dumped” Keyshia after more than one year together.

Keyshia and Niko began dating in 2018. Their 14-year age gap sparked a lot of reactions on social media and the “Love” hitmaker was obviously sensitive about the issue. During an appearance on Nick Cannon‘s morning show, she refused his use of the term “elder” to refer to her in her relationship with Niko.

Comparing Keyshia and Niko’s relationship to his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey, the presenter told Keyshia to “embrace” the fact that she was her boyfriend’s “elder.” But she turned down Nick’s assertion, while the comedian/rapper insisted that there’s nothing wrong about a younger man being molded and shaped by an older woman he is in a relationship with.

In May 2019, Keyshia announced on Instagram that she’s expecting her first child together with Niko. She gave birth to their son named Tobias on August 1 of the same year. She’s also a mother to another son, Daniel Hiram Gibson Jr., from a previous relationship with NBA player Daniel Gibson.

Reacting to the split reports, one Internet user said he/she’s “Not surprised by this breakup,” reasoning, “An almost 40 year old woman shouldn’t expect a long term relationship with a 23 yr old. Was he even employed?”

Another also knew this was coming, but couldn’t help feeling sad for Keyshia. “i knew it wouldn’t last yet I really wanted this for her. She seemed so happy,” the second commenter wrote on an online forum. “but this incident has made me believe she’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer. an almost 40 year old dating a 20 year old BOY and having a kid? sad.”