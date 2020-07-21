Kevin Hart Takes Unflattering Pictures of Pregnant Wife During Lockdown

WENN

The ‘Jumanji: The Next level’ actor reveals he takes candid photos of his wife that ‘aren’t the most photogenic’ to document her pregnancy journey during the coronavirus lockdown.

Kevin Hart is taking unflattering photos of his wife Eniko Parrish to document her pregnancy journey during lockdown.

The couple already shares two-year-old son Kenzo and, speaking alongside his “Die Hart” co-star Nathalie Emmanuel with Entertainment Tonight, the actor opened up about his latest project.

“During these last few months, I am waiting for the moments that aren’t the most photogenic, trying to catch her biting a big sandwich, you know, falling asleep,” he said. “Just the moments of pregnancy that are really beautiful. I am going to focus on those. Because we’re in the house, I don’t have nothing else to do.”

The “Jumanji: The Next Level” star said it’s all part of “a new project I am working on called ‘Impromptus,’ ” but added that it’s had consequences – as he’s now living “in the guesthouse.”

Kevin confirmed he was to become a dad again in March. The comic is also the father of 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.