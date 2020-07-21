Kentucky Protesters Start A Hunger Strike As They Demand That Action Be Taken Against The Officers Responsible For Killing Breonna Taylor

As time continues to move along the three officers that are responsible for the death of Breonna Taylor have not been arrested, and a few protesters out in Kentucky are displaying a kind different protest until some actions are taken.

According to The Hill, on Monday, thee four protesters from Louisville, KY kicked off their hunger strike as they demand that action be taken against the officers that are responsible for the death of Breonna Taylor.

Vincent Gonzalez Ari Maybe, Amira Bryant, and Tabin Ibershoff are the four protesters participating in the strike and they will be live streaming their hunger strike on Facebook. They will not eat anything except for vitamin supplements, and they will only drink water, green tea, and coffee.

Ari Maybe said, “It’s four individuals that are abstaining from all caloric intake, but we have an army of other people helping us fundraise, helping on the back end and things like that. I think all together we probably have about 35 people involved right now.”

As previously reported, Brett Hankison is the only officer that has been fired, and Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly are still a part of the police force. Neither of the men has been arrested for the murder of Breonna Taylor.

In a Facebook post, the protesters invited others to join in on the hunger strike, stating that whether it be fully fasting or abstaining from something else for a decided period of time. They will also have medical staff and health practitioners checking in on them through the course of their protest.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94