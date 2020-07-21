Kelly Clarkson and Estranged Husband Agree to Settle Child Support Privately

Instagram

The singer-turned-TV host and her soon-to-be ex-husband Brandon Blackstock plan to work out child support terms out of court amid their divorce proceedings.

–

Kelly Clarkson‘s manager/husband is on board with the couple’s split and divorce, according to legal papers.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer stunned fans last month (Jun20) when she announced she and Brandon Blackstock had separated and she was filing for divorce.

He has now filed his response to Kelly’s divorce petition, in which she revealed she was seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s two kids, five-year-old River Rose and four-year-old Remington Alexander, and asked the court to deny any request for spousal support, according to The Blast.

Blackstock, who will be represented by top celebrity attorney Samantha Spector, has agreed with his estranged wife’s request for joint physical and legal custody of their kids while his legal filing suggests he and Kelly plan to work out child support terms privately.

It’s still not clear what led to the marriage split.

Kelly and Brandon abandoned Los Angeles when the coronavirus lockdown began and took their kids to a retreat in Montana, from where Clarkson shot footage for her daytime talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show“.

She is now filming the show from her home in Los Angeles.