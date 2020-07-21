Keep offline backups of your iPhone and iPad with AnyBackup

Keeping an updated backup of your iPhone or iPad data is extremely important, as we save more important information on these devices each day. And if you don’t want to worry about having available cloud storage or a computer nearby to backup your devices, AnyBackup device launching this month might be the best solution.

AnyBackup is a small but powerful device. It offers USB and Micro SD connections so you can connect an external drive to easily backup your devices. It works with Micro SD cards with up to 2TB of storage or any USB flash drive with unlimited storage.

All the data is stored locally in the connected external drive, so you don’t need an internet connection to backup your files. This is great for a trip where you need to free up your iPhone’s internal storage to take more photos and videos. You no longer need to fill all your computer storage or pay for a cloud service to keep your files safe.

Once you plug AnyBackup into your iPhone or iPad, it automatically backs up all your data. It copies your photos, videos, music, contacts, documents from iCloud, and even files from third-party apps like Google Drive, Google Photo, EverNote, and more. Thanks to the Made for iPhone (MFi) certification, AnyBackup has deep integration with iOS, as the app is opened automatically to start a backup when it’s connected.

Saved data can be accessed at any time through the Home IQ Smart Controller app, which stores your files and also protects them with password. The app can be set to require Touch ID or Face ID in order to allow access to the user’s files. If you need to access your files on another device, just disconnect AnyBackup from your current phone and plug it into any Mac, Windows PC, smartphone or tablet – even Android devices.

Another great feature of AnyBackup is that you can connect it to an external power source while it’s also plugged into your iPhone or iPad. That means AnyBackup saves your data and also recharges your device’s battery at the same time, offering support for Super Fast Charge up to 100W.

AnyBackup will be shipped in October this year, and you can already preorder yours by supporting the Home IQ project on Kickstarter with just $34 — a 45% discount on the retail price of $59. It comes with a 1 year warranty and can be easily replaced by another unit for 6 months.

All backers will have a chance to get a AnyBackup for free.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: