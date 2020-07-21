Katie Couric Dishes on the Parent Trap Reunion: Lindsay Lohan “Is Doing Really Well”

Couric recalled also being touched to hear the cast talk about their late co-star Natasha Richardson, who passed away in 2009.

“It was very moving, they all talked about Natasha…and I knew her personally,” the former TODAY co-host said. “It was just beautiful for them to reminisce about Natasha because she was an important character in this film, and I think gave this film so much heart as really all the actors did.”

During the reunion, Lohan described Richardson as having “such an elegance and grace,” and even though she was just her on-screen mom, “she was so maternal to me.”

According to Quaid, the actress was, “Just somebody so giving and so glad to be there and transmitted that joy of being able to do what we do. It just made everything that much better.”

Couric told Lim on Tuesday that “there’s obviously a lot of love” among the entire Parent Trap cast.