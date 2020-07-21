Kanye West Sparks ‘PrayForYe’ Hashtag After Twitter Meltdown

WENN

Fans and fellow celebrities express their concern over the ‘Follow God’ rapper’s apparent mental health issues after he tweeted cryptic posts aimed at his wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

–

Kanye West, who has taken the heat in recent days for his controversial statements related to his presidential campaign, has now sparked concern among his fans and fellow celebrities. The rapper/fashion designer hinted at having another episode of mental breakdown after he posted bizarre tweets aimed at his wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Using the hashtag #PrayForYe, social media users alike expressed their sincere concern for the 43-year-old star. Among them who used the hashtag was musical artist Alvaro Diaz. Rapper Casanova wrote on Twitter, “Kanye West your a legend idk what’s going on with you but everything is not for the Internet handle what you gotta handle with your life off the gram…You losing us and I will personally pray for you OG.”

Masika Kalysha, who previously supported Kanye’s presidential bid before she retracted her support, also weighed in on his mental breakdown. “Kanye needs prayer & help. Mental illness is no joke. You don’t know how hard it is to get someone committed who doesn’t think they need help. It’s close to impossible. Add in the fact that he has an unlimited amount of $, access & resources & ur doomed. Praying 4 u @kanyewest,” so she posted on her own social media account.

TV personality Joey Sasso blasted people who think Kanye’s breakdown is a sort of marketing ploy. “wtf is wrong with you?! He isn’t having a ‘genius breakthrough’ or ‘speaking the truth,’ he is having a real mental breakdown,” he pointed out. “The things that lead to people dying or going to a point of no return. Just stop. This is truly sad.”

<br />

Echoing the sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “Eff y’all laughing and making jokes about Ye. This isn’t funny. Never has been. Pray for Ye. He needs help.” Someone else also slammed those who poked fun at Ye’s situation right out, tweeting, “The thing is all the people making a joke out of Kanye’s mental illness don’t realize that folks with mental illnesses are reading your tweets. You see why they never speak about their own mental health issues.”

<br />

<br />

Earlier on Monday, July 20, Kanye went on a Twitter rant, claiming that his wife Kim and her mother Kris tried to lock him up with a doctor. “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Y’all tried to lock me,” he wrote in one of his tweets, making people think that “calmye” might be Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble.

“Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me,” Kanye added. “I put my life on the line for my children that North’s mother would never sell her sex rape.I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch … come and get me.”

Neither Kim nor Kris has addressed Kanye’s tweets, but a source says that the SKIMS founder is “completely devastated” after her husband’s apparent mental breakdown. The source tells ET that the 39-year-old reality TV star “has been trying to get Kanye help for his recent episode but he’s refused it.”

“… Kim has always been public about everything in her life, but with Kanye and him being bipolar she has always respected to keep that more private and within the family,” the source adds. “Kanye tweeting about the family and painting her as trying to ‘lock him up’ has upset Kim because that wasn’t her intention and she only ever wants the best for her husband.”