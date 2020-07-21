Kanye West Shows Big Smile as He Gets Visit From Dave Chappelle After Twitter Meltdown

Twitter

Kanye is back to his happy self as he gets a surprise visit from the ‘Chi-Raq’ actor at his ranch in Wyoming after sparking concerns over his mental health following his bizarre rants.

Comedian Dave Chappelle is supporting Kanye West after the bipolar rap star stunned followers with a bizarre Twitter rant aimed at his wife and her family on Monday night (20Jul20).

As many people voiced concerns about Kanye’s mental state, Chappelle actually jetted off to Wyoming to be by his friend’s side.

West returned to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video of himself and the comedian hanging out with friends.

The rapper wrote, “THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE.”

In the video, Kanye asks Dave to tell him a joke.

“We need some jokes… something to lift our spirits,” Kanye said, prompting Dave to quip he does not tell uplifting jokes.





Overnight, West accused his wife, Kim Kardashian, of trying to “lock him up” and compared his life to the movie “Get Out“.

The tweets came a day after the rapper hit the headlines at a political rally in South Carolina after tearfully revealing that he and Kim considered aborting their daughter, North.

Reports suggest Kim was “furious” about what her husband said onstage, and is worried about him amid concerns he’s having a bipolar episode.