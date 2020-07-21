Kacey Musgraves Looks Emotional in First Instagram Post Following Divorce Announcement

WENN

This arrives after the Grammy Awards-wining artist recently showed support for her ex-husband Ruston Kelly’s new song ‘Pressure’ off his forthcoming album ‘Shape and Destroy’.

Kacey Musgraves has returned to social media after she announced her split from Ruston Kelly on Friday, July 3. The country star treated her Instagram followers to an aesthetic picture of her shedding glittery tears.

In the picture, which the “Follow Your Arrow” singer shared on Monday, July 20, she was seen sitting with her knees pulled up to her chest while her arms wrapped around them. The Grammy Awards winner donned shimmering diamond undergarments. She then added sparkling streaks run down her cheeks like they’re tears to match her outfit.

“If only tears were actually glittery..,” so Kacey captioned the post. “Made by one of my favorite visual artists, @sarashakeel.”

This arrives after Kacey recently showed support for her ex-husband Ruston’s new song “Pressure” off his forthcoming album “Shape & Destroy”. “This song, y’all,” the 31-year-old wrote on Twitter alongside a link to the song. Ruston caught wind of the loving shout-out and responded, “u convinced me to,” adding a black heart emoji.

The “Golden Hour” musician further sang Ruston praises as she doubled down on her messages on Instagram by calling it “such an exquisite song.” She also wrote in a comment section of Ruston’s post that “Pressure” was “quite possibly my favorite.” To that, Ruston replied, “U convinced me to put it on the record don’t forget.”

The couple, who wed in October 2017, announced their split on July 3, saying in a joint statement, “With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts.”

“We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased,” the statement continued.

Despite the divorce, the pair said that they “will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”