Julia Roberts to Work Together Again With Denzel Washington in ‘Leave the World Behind’

Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington will reteam onscreen for the first time in nearly 30 years for “Leave the World Behind“.

The stars last co-starred with each other in 1993 legal thriller “The Pelican Brief” and now they will lead the cast of the new Netflix film, based on an upcoming novel by Rumaam Alam.

Sam Esmail has signed on to direct “Leave the World Behind”, marking the second time he has worked with Oscar winner Roberts – the “Mr. Robot” creator and Julia teamed up for her hit Amazon series “Homecoming“.

“Leave the World Behind”, which focuses on a clash between two separate families occupying the same country house while the world crumbles around them, will be published by HarperCollins publishing imprint Ecco in the autumn (20).

sources claim Netflix bosses won a bidding war for the rights to the book against 10 other companies, including Apple and MGM, with a seven-figure deal.