Joseph Suaalii rejects South Sydney Rabbitohs for $3 million deal with Australian rugby

Teen prodigy Joseph Suaalii is set to become the richest 16-year-old sportsman in Australian history after reportedly signing a lucrative deal with Rugby Australia.

In a massive coup for the 15-a-side code, RA look to have sensationally snapped up the youngster on a monster three-year $3 million deal after it was widely expected he had chosen to remain with the NRL at South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Contracted with Souths until the end of next season, Suaalii last month agreed to a three-year extension at Redfern worth around $1.7 million.

But the Daily Telegraph reports, the Rabbitohs were unable to register the contract with the NRL until Suaalii turned 17 on August 1, which has given RA the time they need to steal the talent with an astonishing $1-million-a-year offer.

Joseph Suaalii (Facebook)

The teen freak is expected to debut for the NSW Waratahs later this year and will earn $300,000 for the next three months, before then pocketing $2.7 million from 2021 to the end of 2023.

It is the richest deal for a teenager in the history of the Australian football codes and equates to a weekly earning of nearly $20,000.

Rugby Australia sources close to Suaalii reportedly told The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday afternoon the fullback would now reject Souths to become a Wallaby in light of the offer.

He could represent Australia in Rugby Sevens at the Tokyo Olympics, should the rescheduled games go ahead next year.