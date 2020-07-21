Johnny Depp Considered Channing Tatum and Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Sexual Threat,’ Amber Heard Reveals

WENN

Taking the stand in her ex-husband libel trial against a British tabloid, the ‘Aquaman’ actress accuses the ‘Fantastic’ actor of constant jealousy with her co-stars, including Eddie Redmayne and James Franco.

Johnny Depp constantly accused Amber Heard of having an affair with her co-stars during their marriage, according to the actress. The Mera depicter in “Aquaman” shared details of their marital issues in a statement revealed during her husband’s libel trial against British tabloid The Sun on Monday, July 20.

“He accused me of having affairs with each of my co-stars, movie after movie: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum,” Amber said. She added that his jealousy wasn’t limited to only her male co-stars, as he allegedly also suspected his then-wife of having an affair with “even women co-stars like Kelli Garner.”

The 34-year-old actress claimed the 57-year-old actor also accused her of having an affair with Leonardo DiCaprio after they auditioned for a project together. The blonde beauty said the Golden Globe-winning actor considered her male co-stars “a sexual threat” and would give them “derogatory nicknames,” such as “pumpkin-head” for Leo, “potato-head” for Channing and “Jim Turd Sturgess” for her “London Fields” co-star.

“He would taunt me about it – especially when he was drunk or high,” Amber added. She additionally claimed that Johnny tried to dig information of her supposed affairs. “He would try and catch me out by taking my phone or telling me someone had told him I was having an affair and act as if he had information proving it – when I really hadn’t,” she said.

Not only that, Johnny went as far as “demanding” to know about romantic scenes in Amber’s projects. “He would even get himself copies of the scripts I was looking at, without asking me, to review them for himself,” she testified. “His rules got tighter every year we were together about what nudity or scenes were acceptable, wanting descriptions of every detail, every aspect of scenes and how they were covered, placing increasing restrictions on what I could and couldn’t do.”

Because of the restrictions placed by Johnny, Amber said she eventually started turning down roles she knew he wouldn’t like. “I found myself making concessions and turning down work,” she said.

In the written statement, Amber also accused her ex-husband of subjecting her to physical abuse as well as “extremely controlling and intimidating behavior.”