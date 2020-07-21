John Boyega Moving On From Star Wars Double Standard

By
Bradley Lamb
-
2

Updated 1 hour ago. Posted 1 hour ago

This is John Boyega. He was in a lil’ series by the name of Star Wars.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Johnny B starred as Finn in the Skywalker Trilogy from 2015–2019.

Anyway, this article serves as a PSA that not only is John Boyega done with Star Wars, he doesn’t understand why people are surprised by this fact.


Walt Disney Studios / Lucasfilm

The film ended more than a year ago…is he supposed to still pine over it? I’m confused.

A few days ago, JB posted this pic from set of him in hair & makeup while still following proper CDC protocol!

Someone in the comments posted about what they’d like to see of JB in the next Star Wars film, and he kindly, but surely, responded:

To which I was like, “Yeah, of course he did?”

But, apparently, outlets are GOBSMACKED by the fact that John Boyega has “moved on” from this role…

John Boyega: I’ve ‘Moved On’ From My ‘Star Wars’ Character https://t.co/CRA4HpprSP

John Boyega Confirms to Star Wars Fans That He's 'Moved On' From the Franchise: https://t.co/rvgwIkIov6

John Boyega Confirms to Star Wars Fans That He’s ‘Moved On’ From the Franchise: https://t.co/rvgwIkIov6

John Boyega Says "No Thank You,quot; To Starring in Any New STAR WARS Films Link: https://t.co/H1M8lc3fXV

John Boyega Says “No Thank You” To Starring in Any New STAR WARS Films

Link: https://t.co/H1M8lc3fXV

Fans of Boyega are pointing out the hypocrisy of it all:

harrison ford: i hate star wars sw fans: this man is hilarious john boyega: im moving on to new roles and opportunities sw fans: How Dare You!!!!!! YOU SHOULD BE GRATEFUL!!!!

harrison ford: i hate star wars

sw fans: this man is hilarious

john boyega: im moving on to new roles and opportunities

sw fans: How Dare You!!!!!! YOU SHOULD BE GRATEFUL!!!!

But this got on my radar when John had this to say:

Isn’t that what people do when a role is done? Or .... it’s not that deep. https://t.co/3VabJQ1kdz

Isn’t that what people do when a role is done? Or …. it’s not that deep. https://t.co/3VabJQ1kdz

That’s exactly what they’re supposed to do, John.

I’m just like…let this man live?? He’s an activist, he has other projects, and he’s blessing us with content like THIS on our IG feeds (FOR FREE, I might add)…why not focus on those things instead of a role he’s A) moved on from and B) if you miss, can stream on Disney+?

So, yeah. Let this article be your PSA that John Boyega has moved on from his Star Wars role and that is A-OKAY!


Lifetime

Meanwhile, start lookin’ forward to his FUTURE projects. I know I will be 👀.

