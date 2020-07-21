Joe Budden On Logic’s Retirement: We Don’t Care!!

Joe Budden reacted to rapper Logic’s announcement that he is retiring from rap the way we all knew that he would — saying that we don’t care.

Viewers of his show will know that Budden is not a fan of Logic’s and think he is overrated.

“Logic, you don’t get to announce this. What the f*ck is he talking about? ‘Cause we don’t care,” says Budden.

Budden also insisted that even fans of Logic would not care.

