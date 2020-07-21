JobKeeper eligibility concerns putting strain on small businesses

Canberra business owner Tom Adam said while he would have to demonstrate at least a 30 per cent drop in turnover in the June and September quarters, he is disappointed the government won’t be taking extra costs into account.

“In October my rent goes up, some mortgage payments and other things kick back in personally as well,” Mr Adam said.

“I’ve got to find additional income because I’m on half pay. So, there’s a whole lot of additional costs that come into the business and the government says we’re only looking at your revenue figure.”

He estimated those costs would be up around 35 per cent, but because they won’t be recognised in the eligibility test for a JobKeeper extension, he might end up turning off the government’s “life support”.

“I’m really kind of looking whether I just cut off completely and avoid just trying to go through the stress of the paperwork to satisfy the government,” he said.

The business owner is now keen to breathe new life into his martial arts studio, by getting people back into classes.

“The priority is to actually knuckle down and actually make sure that the business is viable, because I don’t want to be another zombie business and I don’t want to be reliant on government support,” Mr Adam said.

Sydney café owner Michelangelo Napoli said his business is “not out of those woods”, as things have picked up, but expenses have also increased.

He’s confident he can prove a 30 per cent drop in revenue to be eligible for the next phase of JobKeeper.

“We’re still on a knife’s edge, you know, we’ve had some cancellations already this morning and last week we also had a few cancellations, so we’re a long way from being back to normal,” Mr Napoli said.

From September 28 this year, JobKeeper will be split into two tiers.Those who work more than 20 hours a week at an affected business will received $1200 a fortnight, while employees with less than 20 hours will get $750.

Then from January 4 2021 the full rate will be reduced to $1000 and the lower rate will drop to $650.

