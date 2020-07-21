Jim Boylen to remain as Bulls head coach?

When the Chicago Bulls brought in Arturas Karnisovas to overhaul the team’s front office and organization, there was strong speculation that head coach Jim Boylen would be let go. We’re now towards the end of July, and Boylen remains the team’s head coach, which suggests he may not be going anywhere.

NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson wrote an article on the subject that has some good in-depth information. Bulls’ ownership was said to back Boylen remaining, and that may continue to be the case.

Johnson laid out several current circumstances that point to the organization keeping Boylen. The lack of business revenue, lack of formal team activities, and all the uncertainty in the current situation due to coronavirus makes it potentially a bad time to make a coaching switch.

On top of all the reasons that makes a coaching change difficult, Boylen has been active with player development strategies, according to Johnson, suggesting his more involved with the team.

Chicago was 22-43 at the time of the NBA shutdown and did not make the cut for the restart in Orlando. Boylen was promoted to head coach in Dec. 2018 when Fred Hoiberg was let go. He has gone 39-84 as head coach in parts of two seasons. Boylen keeping the job for now might come as a disappointment to some of the team’s players.