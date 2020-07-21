Jeremy Renner’s Ex-Wife Demands He Take Another Drug Test Amid Custody Battle

WENN/Instagram

Sonny Pacheco wants the Hawkeye depicter to take another drug test ‘conducted and supervised by an independent laboratory’ amid their ongoing legal feud.

Jeremy Renner‘s ex-wife has asked lawmakers to force the actor to take a drug test over her concern for their daughter’s safety.

Sonny Pacheco has filed court documents, obtained by The Blast, urging the judge overseeing her ongoing child support case to shelve proceedings and focus on “The Avengers” star’s alleged substance abuse instead.

It’s not the first time she has accused Jeremy of drug use, but he has denied the allegations and agreed to tests, which came back negative.

In the new court documents, Sonny requests permission to see drug test results from February (20) until now, while demanding her ex undergoes “an immediate drug test conducted and supervised by an independent laboratory.”

Meanwhile, Sonny claims the actor owes her over $500,000 (£395,000) in child support and she now needs the money to cover legal bills and maintenance costs.

She has accused Renner of acting recklessly around their daughter, Ava, during the COVID pandemic, and also wants him to take a coronavirus test.

“It appears that Respondent is not following pandemic safety guidelines, including while Ava is in his custody, particularly in his Reno home,” her complaint reads. “The evidence strongly suggests that Respondent has numerous people in his Reno house without wearing masks. The participants include several young women.”

Jeremy has fired back at Sonny’s request, demanding the court shut her down. In his response, the actor accuses his ex-wife of creating a false narrative that he has a drug problem.

“There is absolutely no basis for this Court to grant the requested relief with respect to a drug test,” his response reads. “Likewise, there is no basis for this Court to order Respondent to take a Covid test when there is no evidentiary basis that he has, or has been exposed to Covid.”

A court hearing has been scheduled for 20 August (20).

Jeremy and Sonny have been battling over custody and support, among other things, ever since they ended their 10-month marriage and split in 2014.