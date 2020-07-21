Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Become Brand Ambassador for Hims and Hers

Instagram

The ‘Hustlers’ star and retired baseball star have teamed up with the telemedicine firm to promote accessible healthcare and wellness amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez have partnered with telemedicine firm hims & hers to promote accessible healthcare and wellness amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The stars took to social media on Monday, July 20 to announce their new roles as ambassadors for the brand, which offers primary care sessions online, in addition to a host of other health products and services.

“Now more than ever, it’s sooo important to advocate for your own health and wellness,” J.Lo wrote in a caption to an image of herself wearing a T-shirt with “hers” emblazoned on it. “Everyone deserves to look and feel their best… self-care is your right! But it’s not always easy, especially now.”

Retired baseball star Alex’s partnership was announced on the hims Instagram profile, with Jennifer posting a heart-eyed emoji in response.

The stars became involved with hims & hers in a bid to help strapped-for-cash fans get the medical care and wellness services they need.

“We’re always focused on providing for people who grew up the way we did,” the “Jenny from the Block” singer told People. “We feel like now we’re in a different kind of privilege and our kids are growing up differently, but we remember what it was to grow up not being able to afford decent care.”

Appointments for telemedicine services with over 200 licensed physicians and nurse practitioners across the United States start at $39 (£30) on the forhims.com and forhers.com websites and Jennifer is impressed by the online medical hub’s offerings.

“We saw it as a company that was offering a modern approach to health and wellness in a way that was responsible and accessible. It’s so great to be a part of,” she gushed, while her fiance noted he appreciates how the company “facilitates things that can be very challenging, whether that’s embarrassing issues, or going to the pharmacy and waiting in-line.”