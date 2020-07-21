Jennifer Garner Gets Teary-Eyed While Reflecting On Her Kids’ “Year Full of Transitions”

Jennifer pointed out that her kids, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, are privileged in many ways during the COVID-19 outbreak, most notably because of their access to education.

“They’re so lucky to be in schools that offer, you know, we have broadband. So many kids in rural America don’t have broadband,” the actress said. “We have excellent teachers who can teach over Zoom. That is a one in a million possibility in this world. And yet, it’s also a depressing one.”

“What is this year full of transitions going to look like for kids, for my family, how can I keep joy in learning for them? Or help them just continue to find their resilience? I think that’s where I am today,” she continued.