Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.73% By .com

© . Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.73%



.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.73%.

The best performers of the session on the were Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 5.63% or 470.0 points to trade at 8824.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Yahoo Japan Corp. (T:) added 5.39% or 27.0 points to end at 528.0 and SUMCO Corp. (T:) was up 4.24% or 69.0 points to 1695.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Taiheiyo Cement Corp. (T:), which fell 4.01% or 101.0 points to trade at 2415.0 at the close. Isuzu Motors, Ltd. (T:) declined 3.13% or 30.2 points to end at 933.5 and Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 2.97% or 33.0 points to 1078.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2311 to 1175 and 206 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 22.48.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 0.54% or 0.22 to $41.14 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.69% or 0.30 to hit $43.58 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.32% or 5.75 to trade at $1823.15 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.10% to 107.34, while EUR/JPY rose 0.10% to 122.86.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 95.703.