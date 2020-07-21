J. Cole Feels ‘Blessed’ After Welcoming Second Son

Facebook

In an editorial he writes for The Players’ Tribute, the ‘Middle Child’ rapper reflects on all the good things that happen after the release of his 2016 effort ‘4 Your Eyez Only’.

J. Cole has always been private when it comes to his personal life, but it doesn’t mean he will not share it with his fans at all. The rapper has recently announced that he’s now a proud father of two in a quiet low-key way.

He made the announcement in an editorial he wrote for The Players’ Tribute. Titled “The Audacity”, the piece found the “Wet Dreamz” hitmaker reflecting on all the good things that happened after he released his 2016 album “4 Your Eyez Only”. Cole said, “Four years have passed. In that time I’ve been blessed with two sons, learned the delicate art of balance between parenthood and career.”

Not only that, but he also “had the pleasure of working with a ton of talented artists as a featured rapper, spent 10 magical days recording a Dreamville album in Atlanta, and put a lot of time and energy into sharpening my sword and growing as an artist.”

Cole did not reveal further details about his second son with wife Melissa Heholt, such as his name or his birth date.

Cole married Melissa in 2015 and thet have been very private about their marriage life. The couple did not confirm that they already have a son together until his 2018 interview with DJ Angie Martinez, during which he shared that his purpose in life is “to be a father and a husband.” He said at the time, “But I feel like I’ve created a life where my purpose is too much placed in music. When I’m home and I come home, outside of like playing with my son, if I go three days without doing music, making a beat, writing a song…I start to feel like, miserable.”

Cole opted out from giving any more details about his first son at the time, but in “The Audacity” piece, the “Middle Child” rapper hinted that his son was born when he was working on “4 Your Eyez Only”. He wrote, “For the next three months I would wake up in that old, familiar room, putting myself through morning writing drills before heading off to Electric Lady Studios with a short term plan to finish the ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ album before the arrival of my first child.”