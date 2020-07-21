Is Drake Hitting Back at Pusha T on ‘Only You Freestyle’? Listen!

The Canadian rapper spits his bars on his collaboration with U.K. rapper Headie One, ‘Don’t make me have to fly my iTunes/ So much people buy into my hype.’

–

Remember when Pusha T appeared to diss Drake on Pop Smoke‘s “Paranoia”? It looks like the Canadian hip-hop star has come up with his response when U.K. rapper Headie One released his collaboration with Drake, “Only You Freestyle”, on Monday, July 20 along with its accompanying music video.

“Don’t make me have to rise my rifle/ Man try send some young boys for me/ Don’t make me have to ride by high school/ S**t, you man been droppin’ lately/ Don’t make me have to fly my iTunes/ So much people buy into my hype/ Don’t make me have to buy my hype, too,” the “God’s Plan” rapper spits his bars in Patios dialect, presumably referring to Pusha.

Besides Pusha, Drake apparently comes after Kanye West too as he claims that the latter hides behind Pusha. “Dealt with the big homie already/ Don’t make me have to side-by-side you/ Nuff times he tried to hide behind you/ Amnesia but when I remind you/ I’m touchin’ road and I can’t find you,” he raps, making people think that the “big homie” in the verse is Kanye.





Earlier this month, Pusha sparked chatter after he appeared to throw a shot at Drake on Pop Smoke’s “Paranoia” that was supposed to be included on the late star’s album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”. It failed to make the cut because of a glitch and has now been confirmed to be added to an upcoming LP.

In the song itself, Pusha made a reference to a city near Drake’s hometown of Toronto. “I might even buy a home out in Mississauga/ On my walls, half scrawls of Tshabalala’s/ Many doors, that are sprawled, they my il nana’s,” so he rapped. “Make a call, she gon’ crawl, Bad Gyal Patra/ I’m involved then absolved, I am Godfather, hush.”