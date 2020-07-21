iOS 14: Here’s an early look at how you’ll be able to change default apps

One of the new and most awaited features of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 is the option to change the default browser and email apps. Users will have to wait until developers update their apps to be compatible with iOS 14 in order to set them as default apps. However, was able to try this new feature to see how it works.

Since the beginning of the iPhone, iOS users have never been able to set third-party apps as default. While you can install Chrome, Spark, and other apps on your iPhone or iPad, the system will always open Safari and Mail when you tap a URL or email address.

Apple announced this year that users will finally be able to replace these apps with others from the App Store with iOS 14, but details were unclear. was able to take a closer look at the option to change the default browser on iOS 14, which is still unavailable even for users running the beta release.

When you have a compatible web browser installed on your iPhone or iPad, iOS shows a new “Default Browser App” option within the app settings. From there, you can set this app to be your default browser instead of Safari. The process is the same for third-party email clients.

iOS prompts the user to confirm that websites or email addresses will be opened in another app, and the dialog disappears once you confirm it for the first time. Everything works just as you expect, with these apps working as full Safari and Mail replacements.

Each app must be reviewed and approved by Apple before being made available on the App Store, so don’t expect to have access to this feature before the official release of iOS 14 to the public this fall.

