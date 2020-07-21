India Women cancel England tour due to coronavirus restrictions | Cricket News





England will be denied the opportunity to play India this summer

India Women will not be travelling to England for the tri-series due to coronavirus restrictions.

The tour was originally scheduled for June and July but those matches were postponed when lockdown restrictions were put in place due to the pandemic.

The ECB are finalising plans for an extended bilateral series against South Africa, who are due to arrive later this summer.

This will ensure England play the same amount of games to make up for India’s absence.

An ECB spokesperson said: “We can confirm that India will not be traveling for the upcoming series as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We remain fully committed to playing international women’s cricket this summer and are looking to extend the proposed bilateral series against South Africa. We will hopefully have an update on this shortly.”