Instagram/WENN

Though he doesn’t fully accept her allegations, the son of Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstong admits he ‘was selfish and didn’t treat her the way she deserves’ during their relationship.

SWMRS‘ Joey Armstrong has responded to Lydia Night‘s sexual misconduct accusations. On Tuesday, July 21, the drummer son of Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstong issued a statement on the SWMRS Instagram account to address his ex-girlfriend’s claims.

“Hey everyone, I want to address Lydia’s Instagram post about our relationship,” so Joey, who’s born Joseph Marciano Armstrong, opened his statement. He noted, “While I don’t agree with some of the things she said about me, it’s important that she be allowed to say them and that she be supported for speaking out.”

“I respect her immensely,” Joey wrote, adding that “I failed her as a partner.” He continued, “I was selfish and didn’t treat her the way she deserves to have been treated both during our relationship and in the two years since we broke up.”

The 25-year-old said he has apologized to Lydia “privately” and hopes “she can forgive me, if and when she is ready to do so.” He concluded the post, “I own my mistakes and will work hard to regain the trust that I lost.”

Lydia, who is the frontwoman of U.S. indie rock bank The Regrettes, came forward with the allegations against Joey on Monday, after SWMRS released a statement addressing allegations made against Mikey Carnevale of The Frights and Zoe Lambert of No Parents. Calling their support of the alleged victims “unbelievably hypocritical” and “complete bulls**t,” she detailed her own experience of dating Joey when she was only 16 years old and he was 22.

“From the beginning, he would constantly make ‘jokes’ on tour about how we would have to follow his rules on tour because he was the headliner,” she claimed. “For so long I viewed it just as being toxic and not something valid enough to share but now I know that what I actually experienced was emotional abuse and sexual coercion by someone in a position of power over me.”

“It’s important to me that Joey and his entire band are held accountable to fully understand that even though they may view themselves as ‘good guys’ they are continuing to perpetuate the exact toxic culture they are trying to call out,” she added.