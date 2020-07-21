Huobi Japan Opens Voting on Listing 6 New Tokens By Cointelegraph

Huobi Japan Opens Voting on Listing 6 New Tokens
Major Japanese exchange Huobi is asking its users to vote before August 16 on which new cryptocurrencies they would like to see listed.
According to an update on the Huobi website posted on July 16, the Japan-based exchange is considering adding Enjin (ENJ), IOS Token (IOST), Neo (NEO), Ontology (ONT), Qtum (QTUM), and Tezos (XTZ).
