How to watch the OnePlus Nord launch event livestream in AR

After months of leaks and teasers, the OnePlus Nord launch event is finally here. The Nord will be unveiled on July 21 at 10am ET (7am PT, 3pm BST, 7:30pm IST), and OnePlus is doing things a little differently this time for the launch.

In addition to a regular livestream in collaboration with Unbox Therapy that will be broadcast on the OnePlus Nord microsite and YouTube, OnePlus is holding the launch event in AR (augmented reality) — a first for the industry. So here’s how you can stream the Nord launch event in AR, and what you need to do so.

How to watch the OnePlus Nord launch event in AR

Before you can stream the Nord launch event, you’ll need a few things:

First, make sure your phone supports ARCore. If it doesn’t, you won’t be able to watch the event on your device. All OnePlus phones starting with the OnePlus 3T have the feature baked in, and if you’re using a phone from another manufacturer, here’s the full list of phones with ARCore.

Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

Got a device running ARCore? Now you’ll need to download the OnePlus Nord AR app from the Play Store or App Store. OnePlus says users on the OnePlus 5T, 8, and 8 Pro may see issues with the app, and if that’s the case with you, you’ll have to tune in to the livestream on YouTube.

Once the app is installed, you can set up your avatar (if you’re so inclined), and the only thing left to do is scan the QR code from the Nord invite to stream the event in augmented reality. I recommend using Google Lens to scan the QR code, so if you don’t have it already on your device, download it from the Play Store.

If you don’t have a physical invite, you can always make your own. Follow the guide on the OnePlus forums for detailed instructions on how to make your own AR cardboard invite. Or you can just scan the QR code from the image below to get started:

A few pointers to make sure the AR livestream goes smoothly: ensure your phone has adequate battery before the event kicks off. If you’re scanning the QR code off another device, make sure that’s laid flat on a surface. The overlay feature relies on the frame of the cutout pictured above to showcase the Nord virtually.

You’re better off using a pair of headphones, but they’re not necessary. Given the interest around the Nord, it is likely there will be an influx of users just before the launch event kicks off, so tune in a few minutes early to the event.

What time does the OnePlus Nord livestream kick off?

As stated earlier, the OnePlus Nord launch event commences on July 21 at 10am ET. That’s 7am PT, 3pm BST, and 7:30pm IST. If for whatever reason you don’t get the livestream working in AR, you can always tune in to YouTube to catch the action live. I’ll embed the livestream in the post as soon as the link is up so you can follow the action from right here.

OnePlus Nord: Everything you need to know