Regularly changing your email passwords can be an effective way to begin increasing your security online. But for many people, this may mean changing a password for a Gmail account. If you’ve never changed your Gmail password before, don’t fret: With this guide, you’ll be able to change it in just a few quick steps.

With more than 1.5 billion email addresses as of 2018, Gmail may be one of the most popular email clients in the world. But that doesn’t mean every single one of its users is an expert on all of its features. Here’s how to change your Gmail password, whether you use the desktop website or the Gmail Android app.

Step 1: Sign in to your Google account

Head to the Google Account page and click the blue Go to Google Account button in the top right-hand corner.

Input your login details as requested and, if needed, verify your identity using two-factor authentication.

Step 2: Open your security settings

Click on the Security tab and you’ll be presented with a number of options. Scroll down until you find the section labeled Signing in to Google.

Step 3: Change your password

Find the section titled Password. It will tell you when you last changed it. Click on Password and when prompted, input your password again to confirm your identity. You’ll then be asked to input a new password. Make sure it’s complicated, with a mix of numbers, letters, capital letters, and special characters. If you’re worried about forgetting it, use a password manager.

Once you’ve confirmed the password and clicked on the blue Change Password button, the change is complete and your account is nice and secure. This is also a good time to double-check your other account details, such as two-step verification and recovery methods.

Changing your password with the Gmail Android app

If you access your email on an Android tablet or smartphone, the method for changing your password is a little different, but no more complicated.

Open the Gmail application and click the three-line menu icon in the top left-hand corner. Next, select Settings from the bottom of the menu and then choose the account you want to change. Click Manage your Google Account, followed by the Menu button and then Security. Alternatively, you can scroll along the top menu and tap the same option.

Tap the Password section and input your current password. Then input your new one, confirm it, then tap on Change Password, and you’re good to go.

