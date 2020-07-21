Hilary Duff Says Lizzie McGuire Reboot Still Happening

It’s been a few months since Hilary Duff gave any update on the new episodes of Lizzie McGuire that were originally coming to Disney+ — but there’s no need to lose faith just yet. That’s because the reboot is still being worked on, according to the actor.
To recap: After the show filmed two episodes, creator and showrunner Terri Minsky abruptly left the project due to creative differences and production was halted. Hilary then shared her hopes that the show would be moved to Hulu so “the realities” of her character’s “journey” in her 30s “wouldn’t live under the ceiling of a PG rating.” Basically, the future of the Lizzie McGuire reboot seemed very much up in the air, but then the writers — and Minsky — had a Zoom reunion, giving fans hope that the show was still happening after all.
Fast forward to now, more than three months later, and Hilary just revealed in an interview with E! that there are still conversations about the show “a couple of times a week, which is really nice.”
“We started shooting, and then obviously that got on hold for a couple of different reasons not involving the pandemic,” she said. “But you know what, I have high hopes that we are going to make it work.”
The key phrase there: “High hopes!”
She went on to say that she’s “optimistic” it will happen: “It’s like a responsibility to [Lizzie], honoring her and the fanbase that grew up with her. We kind of put her on pause, and had to go back to the drawing board.”
Excitingly for fans, “a lot of writing is happening,” she shared. “We are being told to have patience, which is good, so I feel optimistic.”
She also said that fans can help out with this process: “I think they can continue to be vocal about wanting to see the show.”
So, if you’re hoping to see what Lizzie in her 30s looks like, go ahead and make it known.
