Hilary Duff Says Lizzie McGuire Reboot Still Happening

To recap: After the show filmed two episodes, creator and showrunner Terri Minsky abruptly left the project due to creative differences and production was halted. Hilary then shared her hopes that the show would be moved to Hulu so “the realities” of her character’s “journey” in her 30s “wouldn’t live under the ceiling of a PG rating.” Basically, the future of the Lizzie McGuire reboot seemed very much up in the air, but then the writers — and Minsky — had a Zoom reunion, giving fans hope that the show was still happening after all.



Courtesy Everett Collection

